SBU reports new suspicion to Russia Today ex-director called for killing of Ukrainian children

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has documented new crimes by Anton Kuznetsov-Krasovsky, former director of broadcasting of the Russian television channel Russia Today, who called for the genocide of Ukrainians.

"Thus, in one of the recent broadcasts of his author's program, he publicly called for the drowning and burning of Ukrainian children. This story appeared on Russia Today television releases, as well as on the Russian propagandist's own YouTube and Telegram channels, which have several hundred thousand subscribers," the SBU press service said in the Telegram channel.

Based on these facts, SBU investigators informed Kuznetsov-Krasovsky about a new suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 442 (public calls for genocide (an act deliberately committed with the aim of complete or partial destruction of a national and ethnic group by depriving the lives of members of such a group)) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"Since the criminal is hiding from justice abroad, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice," the SBU said.

As reported, on February 17, 2023, the court, based on the materials of the SBU, sentenced Krasovsky to imprisonment for five years with seizure of property for calling for the genocide of Ukrainians on the air of the RT television channel and in controlled Telegram channels. The court found Krasovsky guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 3 of Art. 109 (public calls for a violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or for the seizure of state power, committed using the media) and Part 2 of Art. 442 (public calls for genocide, as well as the production of materials with calls for genocide with a view to their distribution or distribution of such materials).