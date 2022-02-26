Facts

14:58 26.02.2022

Prosecutor General: Missile hitting high-rise building in Kyiv qualified as violation of laws and customs of war, we record every Russian crime

A missile hit on a high-rise residential building on Lobanovskoho Avenue in Kyiv is qualified as a violation of the laws and customs of war, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said.

"Task number one is to record every crime of the aggressor. Prosecutors are working in Kyiv at the site where a missile hit a residential high-rise building. The crime has been previously qualified as a violation of the laws and customs of war," Venediktova said in a video message on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

"Over the previous two days, at least three dozen civilian facilities were damaged. Nothing is sacred for the enemy - an orphanage, a kindergarten, a children's hospital and a blood service center in Kharkiv," the prosecutor general said.

She stressed that continuous attacks on military infrastructure continue.

"Military personnel and civilians are dying and getting injured. At the same time, Russian propaganda brazenly lies about the actions of its killer army," Venediktova added.

According to Venediktova, Ukrainian prosecutors both coordinate the work of the system and are part of the ranks of the defense. "In Chernihiv, we lost prosecutor Dmytro Rozenko, who joined the territorial defense unit on the very first day of the war. He died from a shrapnel wound," the prosecutor general said.

Tags: #prosecutor_general #venediktova #lobanovskoho
