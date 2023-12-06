Prosecutor General: Reckoning Project hands over to Ukrainian prosecutors more than 250 testimonies of victims, witnesses of Russia’s war crimes

The Reckoning Project team has handed over to Ukrainian prosecutors more than 250 documents with the testimony of victims and witnesses of Russian war crimes against Ukraine, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said.

As the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday, Kostin met with executive director of The Reckoning Project, Janine Di Giovanni, and chief legal adviser of the project, Ibrahim Olabi, and thanked the team for their work. According to the PGO, the Prosecutor General stressed that the work of The Reckoning Project team on documenting Russia's crimes against Ukraine is extremely valuable for restoring justice.

"The Reckoning Project has handed over to our prosecutors more than 250 documents with the testimony of victims and witnesses. After the presentation of the book ‘The Most Terrible Days of my Life, our Department for countering crimes committed in the context of armed conflict is studying the information contained in the book for further investigation of these cases," the Prosecutor General noted.

The PGO notes that during the meeting, the expansion of partnership in the field of data collection and analysis was also discussed. The Prosecutor General noted that modern digital tools used by The Reckoning Project team will greatly help in the work of prosecutors and investigators.

"Kostin also thanked The Reckoning Project for its work on the return of Ukrainian children forcibly deported to the Russian Federation. He expressed hope for further cooperation in creating the necessary mechanisms for this," the ministry said.

"I am convinced that our synergy is an important prerequisite for success in the investigation and prosecution of war crimes and the restoration of justice for the victims of this war," Kostin summed up.

The Reckoning Project is a non–governmental organization, a project involving Ukrainian and international journalists, lawyers, and analysts who collect evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine. These testimonies form the basis of criminal investigations, and media projects of Ukrainian and foreign media are being prepared based on them.