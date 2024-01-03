Facts

Prosecutor General on enemy strike on Hroza: Working to identify perpetrators, Russian officers who gave criminal order

The team of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is interested in investigating the circumstances of the Russian strike on the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, Ukrainian law enforcement officers are identifying the perpetrators of the enemy strike and the officers of the Russian Armed Forces who gave the criminal order, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin said.

On Wednesday evening, on the air of the National Telethon, he said that, together with the ICC team, he was at the scene of one of the largest war crimes – in the village of Hroza where 59 people were killed by a missile attack last October.

"The investigation has already identified the non-humans who directed the enemy to this target. We are working together to identify the perpetrators and Russian officers who gave this criminal order," the Prosecutor General said.

As reported, on October 5, at about 13:25, the occupiers launched a missile attack, presumably with an Iskander-M, on a cafe-shop in the village of Hroza, where a funeral was being held on the occasion of the reburial of a Ukrainian serviceman, a native of this village. According to police, 59 people were killed and five more were wounded as a result of the missile attack.

