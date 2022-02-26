Weapons and equipment from our partners coming to Ukraine - Zelensky after his talk with Macron

KYIV. Feb 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenky, following a morning conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, said that weapons and equipment from our partners are being sent to Ukraine.

"A new day on the diplomatic frontline began with a conversation with Emmanuel Macron. Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working!" Zelensky said on Twitter Saturday morning.