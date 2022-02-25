Zelensky says discusses defense assistance, antiwar coalition, Russia sanctions with Biden
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he discussed the tightening of sanctions on Russia, defense assistance, and the functioning of an antiwar coalition amid Russia's activities with regard to Ukraine with United States President Joe Biden.
"Strengthening sanctions, concrete defense assistance and an anti-war coalition have just been discussed with [Biden]. Grateful to the U.S. for the strong support of Ukraine," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Friday.