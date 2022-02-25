Tactics of Russian troops resemble terrorist methods when residential areas and kindergartens are shelled – Podoliak

The tactics of the Russian troops are reminiscent of terrorist methods, when residential areas and kindergartens are shelled, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, has said.

"The tactics used today by the armed forces of the Russian Federation are no longer just military tactics. It partially resembles terrorist methods, when residential areas are shelled, and today there were even shelling of kindergartens," Podoliak at a briefing at the Office of the President of Ukraine on Friday evening.

He added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Police and the territorial self-defense forces are working well and are holding control over a large part of the Ukrainian territory that has been hit by the Russian Federation.

"If we compare the military potentials of Ukraine and Russia, then we are holding on very effectively. Our enemies want to solve the key task – to pinch Kyiv and the main cities of the east and south of the country. We feel their plans, and the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine especially understands this," he said.

Podoliak also said that the most difficult situation is now in Kharkiv direction, in Sumy region and in the south of the country, where there are quite heavy battles between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian troops.

He also said that according to preliminary data, more than a thousand servicemen of the aggressor country were killed this afternoon, which is a fairly large number.