Ukrenergo refutes fakes about power outages, power system is stable

The national energy company Ukrenergo refutes fakes about plans to cut off electricity in Kyiv city and other regions of Ukraine.

Ukrenergo officially declares that the power system of Ukraine is working stably. Restriction of power supply to consumers is not planned! Ukrainian consumers have and will have electricity!" the system operator said.

As reported, on Thursday, Ukrenergo refuted the fake about the need to turn off all appliances at 23:30 in connection with the connection of the Ukrainian power grid to the European one. After the release of a refutation of these fakes, the company's website was subjected to DDoS attacks.