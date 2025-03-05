Economy

17:25 05.03.2025

Ukrnafta submits two applications for Ukrenergo competition for new generating capacity

PJSC Ukrnafta submitted two applications for the Ukrenergo competition for new generating capacity, for which a total of 700 MW was offered, according to the broadcast of the competition commission meeting on the Ukrenergo website, an Energy Reform correspondent reports.

As it turned out during the broadcast, one application from Ukrnafta concerns the construction of a new generating capacity in Cherkasy and Poltava regions, the other - in Lviv region.

In addition, applications for participation in the competition were submitted by Industrial Station LLC (registered in Ivano-Frankivsk, the region of capacity construction was not specified here), Tysagaz LLC (Uzhgorod), Inzhur Energy (Kyiv), whose founder Andriy Zhurzhiy recently noted that the fund is considering the possibility of participating in this competition with a 50 MW facility, as well as Lis Energy LLC (Rivne region), Ecoera (Ivano-Frankivsk region), Magnat Energy LLC (Chernihiv region), Agricultural Enterprise Agrodar (Kyiv region), Agroholding Radosvit LLC (Chernihiv region), Dalort LLC (Kyiv region), Nord Land LLC " (Kyiv), PrJSC Kryvy Rih Cement (Dnipropetrovsk region), and Power ON LLC (Kharkiv region).

As reported, 14 applications were received for the first ever competition for the construction of a new generating capacity of 700 MW in total. This became known during the broadcast of the competition commission meeting on Wednesday, March 5, which at this stage opened the competition proposals and discussed the documents submitted by the companies. As Maksym Yurkov, its secretary and legal director of Ukrenergo, clarified during the commission meeting, there is no evaluation of proposals at this stage, as well as no disclosure of price proposals.

Applications for participation were accepted until February 28, 2025. The procedure for conducting the competition was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated July 10, 2019 (No. 677).

In the first stage of the competition, 700 MW are being purchased, divided into two zones: 500 MW in priority regions (Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson regions); 200 MW in regions that are not priority (Ternopil, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv and Zakarpattia regions). The deadline for putting the capacities into operation is December 31, 2027.

Head of Ukrenergo Oleksiy Brekht noted in a blitz interview with Energy Reform in early February that he sees great interest from investors in this competition. He explained that in fact the competition would be held for the cost of building a unit of generating capacity, which will be compensated by Ukrenergo through the transmission tariff for 10 years after its commissioning. Brekht added that the state is interested in new capacities, and this is a new way to stimulate their construction, especially now - in conditions of war, when investors are in no hurry to do so.

Member of the supervisory board of Ukrenergo Yuriy Boiko reported at the end of February that the company is already preparing to announce a second competition for new generating capacity and offer potential investors even more interesting conditions compared to the pilot project that is currently underway.

