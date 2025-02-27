Economy

20:11 27.02.2025

Ukraine should reach pre-war electricity consumption in 15 years, but energy mix will change significantly - Ukrenergo

3 min read
Ukraine should reach pre-war electricity consumption in 15 years, but energy mix will change significantly - Ukrenergo

Ukrenergo is focused on increasing electricity consumption in the post-war period by approximately 2% annually and reaching pre-war indicators in 15 years, but with a different energy mix, said Vitaliy Zaichenko, director of management of the integrated power system of Ukraine, member of the company's board.

"When considering the future energy mix, we base ourselves on economic forecasts from the Ministry of Economy, and for the post-war period they are quite optimistic with a growth of 5-7% of the country's GDP. In our calculations, this translates into approximately 2% growth in electricity consumption, and we understand that in 15 years we will return to the pre-war level of consumption, but it will be completely different: both the structure and consumers will change," said Zaichenko during a thematic discussion on the development of Ukraine's energy sector from Energy Club, which was broadcast online, a correspondent of the Energy Reform online portal reports.

According to him, first of all, we should expect an increased level of energy efficiency, which is one of the strategic goals of the state to ensure the efficiency of the economy.

Zaichenko noted that one of the most important factors putting pressure on the energy mix is decarbonization.

"We understand that the state has undertaken to close down thermal generation that does not meet the requirements for environmental friendliness and emissions. But if no significant changes are made to this decarbonization program, then after 2025 we will lose quite a lot of thermal generation that will need to be replaced," explained the chief dispatcher of the integrated power system of Ukraine.

He called the increase in renewable energy generation the second issue in the formation of the energy mix, indicating that by 2030 the capacity of both industrial and prosumer solar power plants could increase to 11,000 MW (currently approximately 6,000 MW).

According to him, this is a natural process, because technologies are becoming cheaper, as is the case with wind power, the development of which is currently hindered only by war.

At the same time, he indicated that the next factor influencing the energy mix would be the need to balance the energy system.

"In order to change this mix and be ready for challenges, the energy system must be flexible. That is why we are holding competitions for additional services, in which gas generation, as well as energy storage systems primarily participate. They are also getting cheaper, this is a global trend, and the development of energy storage systems must be promoted," the director emphasized.

Tags: #ukrenergo

MORE ABOUT

20:00 07.02.2025
Ukrenergo to allocate over UAH 1 bln to home solar power plants after law comes into effect

Ukrenergo to allocate over UAH 1 bln to home solar power plants after law comes into effect

18:38 23.12.2024
Ukrenergo receives EUR86 mln from EIB for building anti-drone protection at substations

Ukrenergo receives EUR86 mln from EIB for building anti-drone protection at substations

21:55 19.12.2024
Ukrenergo's tariff for electricity transmission in 2025 to stop company's debt buildup

Ukrenergo's tariff for electricity transmission in 2025 to stop company's debt buildup

19:42 12.12.2024
G7 ambassadors call on Ukrenergo National Assembly to immediately begin selection of new board

G7 ambassadors call on Ukrenergo National Assembly to immediately begin selection of new board

17:42 27.11.2024
Ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytsky counts on independent supervisory board in company's exit from technical default

Ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytsky counts on independent supervisory board in company's exit from technical default

14:55 06.11.2024
Ukrenergo declares technical default on eurobond payments for $825 mln

Ukrenergo declares technical default on eurobond payments for $825 mln

19:57 22.10.2024
Ukrenergo issues technical terms for 1.3 GW of distributed generation projects – company head

Ukrenergo issues technical terms for 1.3 GW of distributed generation projects – company head

20:16 15.10.2024
Energy Community points to lack of connection between Ukrenergo certification and electricity imports

Energy Community points to lack of connection between Ukrenergo certification and electricity imports

19:57 15.10.2024
Formation of Ukrenergo's supervisory board to resolve certification issue – MP

Formation of Ukrenergo's supervisory board to resolve certification issue – MP

09:54 15.10.2024
No grounds for stopping certification of Ukrenergo and import of electricity – NEURC

No grounds for stopping certification of Ukrenergo and import of electricity – NEURC

HOT NEWS

Estimate of Ukraine's recovery needs increased from $486 bln to $524 bln - World Bank

Ukraine loses 10 GW of power capacity during war, of which 5 GW restored – Energy Minister

IMF mission begins 7th review of Extended Fund Facility in Kyiv

Ukrainian stock index on Warsaw Stock Exchange rises by another 8%, approaches pre-war level

Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision to cut prices on essential medicines by 30% starting March 1

LATEST

Ukrtelecom sees revenue rise by 4.6% in 2024

Oschadbank, ECU partner on joint program to develop energy infrastructure in local communities

Joint U.S.-Ukraine Fund to be replenished through new projects via state budget – Minister of Economy

Biosphere Corporation plans to increase revenue by 20% in 2025

Ukraine's National Bank denies granting approval for the acquisition of BTA Bank

DTEK plans to announce new deals to supply LNG to Ukraine in coming months

Ukraine exports almost 3 mln tonnes of grain in Feb - Agrarian Ministry

Estimate of Ukraine's recovery needs increased from $486 bln to $524 bln - World Bank

Kovlar Group together with National Academy of Sciences develop defense products

Ukraine loses 10 GW of power capacity during war, of which 5 GW restored – Energy Minister

AD