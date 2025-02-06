Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:36 06.02.2025

CCD: Story about USAID allegedly financing Western celebrities' visits to Ukraine is fake

1 min read
CCD: Story about USAID allegedly financing Western celebrities' visits to Ukraine is fake

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) announced that the story disseminated by Elon Musk about the alleged financing of Western celebrities' visits to Ukraine by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is fake.

"Elon Musk reposted a fake story on social media X on behalf of the American publication E!News about the alleged financing of Western celebrities' visits to Ukraine by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). There is no such story on the official resources of E!News. Accordingly, the information that it broadcasts is an invention of Russian fake makers," the CCD on Telegram on Thursday.

The report notes that the dissemination of such lies discredits and devalues ​​support for Ukraine among world leaders and cultural figures. "Despite the blocking of X in the Russian Federation itself, Russian propaganda actively uses this social network to spread its own narratives," the Center for Countering Disinformation notes.

Tags: #fake #usaid #ccd

