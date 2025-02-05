Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:17 05.02.2025

URCS: Info spread on Telegram about alleged cash payments from organization is fake

1 min read
The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) once again draws attention to fake information on Telegram about alleged cash payments from the organization.

“Fake information about alleged payments of UAH 6,300 from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society is again actively spreading on Telegram. Fraudsters are using bots to collect personal data and forcing people to subscribe to dubious Telegram channels,” the URCS reported on Facebook.

The URCS reminded that all reliable information about the organization’s activities is available only on official resources, in particular the website https://redcross.org.ua/ and official accounts on social networks.

If you see a fraudulent post, do not follow suspicious links, do not provide personal information, and report fake information by calling the integrity line: 0 800 357 100 or sending an email to [email protected].

Tags: #fake #urcs

