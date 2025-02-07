Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:00 07.02.2025

Ukrenergo to allocate over UAH 1 bln to home solar power plants after law comes into effect

2 min read
Ukraine's National Power Company Ukrenergo will promptly allocate over UAH 1 billion to settle debts to home solar power plants (home SPPs) from savings on dispatching in 2023-2024, once the corresponding law permitting such payments takes effect, acting company chairman Oleksiy Brekht announced.

"As soon as the president signs the law [bill No. 9381 was submitted for the president's signature on January 17], I believe we will make the corresponding payments as quickly as possible. This will exceed UAH 1 billion, as the total savings on dispatching, from which these funds will be allocated, is definitely more than UAH 10 billion," Brekht stated in a brief interview with Energy Reform.

The bill proposes using Ukrenergo dispatching savings to settle debts on the balancing market, with industrial renewable energy producers, and home SPPs in a 45/45/10% distribution. When the law was passed, the discussed amount was UAH 10 billion, meaning home SPPs were entitled to UAH 1 billion.

Brekht further clarified that the total savings amount to UAH 12-13 billion. "The savings amount to around UAH 12-13 billion. UAH 10 billion was the savings for 2023 alone, and we also have 2024," he added. However, precise figures will be known only after the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) conducts a planned audit in early March, which Ukrenergo has requested to expedite from May or June.

The company accumulated debts to home SPPs due to a deficit in its 2024 electricity transmission tariff, which did not account for the necessary payment volumes, Brekht noted. He emphasized that the 2025 tariff is balanced, which should prevent further debt accumulation.

Earlier, Ukrenergo pointed out that the large debt owed by universal service providers to the company, exceeding its debts to them, also contributes to payment delays for home SPPs.

