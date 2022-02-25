Zelensky: 137 defenders killed, 316 wounded on first day of Russian invasion

According to preliminary data, 137 defenders of Ukraine have died since the beginning of the Russian invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"According to preliminary data, unfortunately, today we have already lost 137 of our heroes, our citizens, including 10 officers. 316 were wounded," Zelensky said in his address on Friday night.

He also noted that while defending Snake Island to the last, all the border guards died, "but did not surrender." "All of them will be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously," the head of state stressed.