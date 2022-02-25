Facts

09:00 25.02.2022

Zelensky signs decree declaring general mobilization

1 min read
Zelensky signs decree declaring general mobilization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree declaring general nationwide mobilization.

In the wake of the situation surrounding Ukraine, in order to ensure the state's defense and maintain combat and mobilization readiness of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other military units, based on a proposal by the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, and in line with Article 102, Part 2, and Article 106, Part 1, Clauses 1, 17, and 20 of the Ukrainian Constitution, the president ordered declaring and conducting general mobilization, the statement published on the Ukrainian presidential website says.

Tags: #mobilization #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:49 25.02.2022
This morning we defend our state alone, just like yesterday - Zelensky

This morning we defend our state alone, just like yesterday - Zelensky

09:40 25.02.2022
Zelensky: 137 defenders killed, 316 wounded on first day of Russian invasion

Zelensky: 137 defenders killed, 316 wounded on first day of Russian invasion

09:31 25.02.2022
Zelensky says 27 European leaders afraid to tell whether Ukraine could join NATO

Zelensky says 27 European leaders afraid to tell whether Ukraine could join NATO

09:02 25.02.2022
Zelensky appeals to Bucharest Nine regarding provision of defense assistance to Ukraine, pressure on Russia

Zelensky appeals to Bucharest Nine regarding provision of defense assistance to Ukraine, pressure on Russia

20:00 24.02.2022
Zelensky signs decree on creation of military administrations on basis of regional state administrations – Podoliak

Zelensky signs decree on creation of military administrations on basis of regional state administrations – Podoliak

18:20 24.02.2022
Zelensky: Most powerful sanctions in world history already being imposed against Russia

Zelensky: Most powerful sanctions in world history already being imposed against Russia

17:51 24.02.2022
Ukraine repels Russian attacks, operational pause in effect – Zelensky

Ukraine repels Russian attacks, operational pause in effect – Zelensky

17:15 24.02.2022
Russia's attempt to seize Chornobyl NPP is declaration of war to Europe – Zelensky

Russia's attempt to seize Chornobyl NPP is declaration of war to Europe – Zelensky

11:59 24.02.2022
Zelensky urges Russians to express their position over war in Ukraine

Zelensky urges Russians to express their position over war in Ukraine

11:56 24.02.2022
Ukraine severs diplomatic relations with Russia – Zelensky

Ukraine severs diplomatic relations with Russia – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Air raid sirens sounding in Kyiv, residents urged to take cover at nearest shelter - authorities

Zelensky: 137 defenders killed, 316 wounded on first day of Russian invasion

Zelensky says 27 European leaders afraid to tell whether Ukraine could join NATO

Zelensky appeals to Bucharest Nine regarding provision of defense assistance to Ukraine, pressure on Russia

EU summit to approve not only sanctions for Russia, but also assistance for Ukraine - European Council President

LATEST

Canada imposes sanctions on 'inner circle' of Russian president, 351 Russian lawmakers, 27 financial institutions - document

Moldova liberalizes arrival rules for Ukrainians, opens refugee centers

Air raid sirens sounding in Kyiv, residents urged to take cover at nearest shelter - authorities

Biden orders sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG - statement

EU summit to approve not only sanctions for Russia, but also assistance for Ukraine - European Council President

Ukrainian Armed Forces recapture Hostomel from Russian aggressor – Arestovych

USA NOT TO SEND ITS TROOPS TO UKRAINE - BIDEN

PUTIN IS AGGRESSOR, HE CHOOSES WAR, WILL BE RESPONSIBLE - BIDEN

BIDEN SAYS HE ORDERED POWERFUL NEW SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA, EXPORT RESTRICTIONS

National security services to turn off all state registers until situation in Ukraine stabilizes, number of documents in Diia not to be available - Digital Transformation Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD