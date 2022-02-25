Zelensky signs decree declaring general mobilization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree declaring general nationwide mobilization.

In the wake of the situation surrounding Ukraine, in order to ensure the state's defense and maintain combat and mobilization readiness of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other military units, based on a proposal by the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, and in line with Article 102, Part 2, and Article 106, Part 1, Clauses 1, 17, and 20 of the Ukrainian Constitution, the president ordered declaring and conducting general mobilization, the statement published on the Ukrainian presidential website says.