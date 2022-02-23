Facts

20:48 23.02.2022

No one is going to stop investments in Ukraine – Tigipko after meeting with President

No one is going to stop investments in Ukraine – Tigipko after meeting with President

Business is not going to stop investing in Ukraine, Sergiy Tigipko said after meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"It seems to me that the president brought together large and medium-sized businesses very timely. We all practically supported the president, we all said that we would work in a consolidated manner for Ukraine. Nobody is going to run away from here, nobody is going to stop investments in Ukraine," Tigipko told reporters after meeting at the President's Office on Wednesday evening.

"It sounded almost unanimous today," he stressed.

The meeting, which lasted about an hour and a half, was attended, in particular, by Vasyl Khmelnytsky, Tomas Fiala, Borys Kolesnikov, Serhiy Taruta, Andriy Stavnitser, Vladyslav Chechotkin, Vadym Novinsky and other businessmen.

According to Tigipko, the conversation was also about stimulating business.

"Our unconditional task is to support our enterprises, employees, to support those who go for retraining," he said.

According to Tigipko, no demands were made by the President. "There was one message – stay in Ukraine, invest in Ukraine, be Ukrainians," he said.

"We are united, we are here, we understand our main task – to keep calm, make investments, pay wages and not cut jobs," Novinsky said.

Tags: #president #ukraine #business
