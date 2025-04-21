Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:41 21.04.2025

Some 70% of EBA members plan to obtain AEO status or certain simplifications

3 min read
Some 70% of EBA members plan to obtain AEO status or certain simplifications

Some 70% of entrepreneurs plan to obtain the status of authorized economic operators (AEO) or certain simplifications, 20% of surveyed companies currently use the common transit procedure (14% last year), and 15% use transit simplifications (previously - 4%), these are the results of the Customs Index study of the European Business Association (EBA) and DHL Express in Ukraine.

According to the results of the study, published on the association's website on Monday, the integral score of the Customs Index increased from 3.24 points in 2023 to 3.4 points in 2024 (out of 5 possible), which is the highest figure in the entire history of the study.

The EBA emphasized that two of the three components of the Index showed improvements – the quality of customs services and the level of corruption. At the same time, the assessment of the work of the Single Window system at customs has deteriorated somewhat.

The assessment of the quality of customs services and professionalism of officials remains the lowest among the components of the index – 3.08 points (2.76 points in 2023). The majority of respondents (60%) consider the quality of customs services to be satisfactory.

At the same time, the number of dissatisfied has decreased: 14% of respondents consider the quality of services and professionalism to be low, and 2% consider it very low (in the previous period, there were 25% and 6%, respectively). At the same time, 22% consider it high and 2% consider it very high.

The assessment of the level of corruption was 3.53 points (3.2 in 2023).

"Although 53% believe that the level of corruption has remained unchanged, 23% believe that it has decreased somewhat, and 18% believe that it has decreased significantly. Only 6% are inclined to believe that corruption at customs has increased (14% last year)," the EBA emphasized.

It is noted that the assessment of the Single Window system traditionally remains the highest among all components of the index, despite a slight decrease this year - to 3.59 points (3.77 in 2023). Thus, 45% assess the system's performance as good, 12% as very good, 33% consider it satisfactory. Some 10% of respondents gave negative assessments of the system's performance.

"The most common criticism from businesses during customs clearance is the control by the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection and interaction with the customs value department. Currently, 60% of respondents reported that they have a problem with adjusting the customs value. The number of companies reporting this problem is growing every year - in 2023 there were 46% of them, in 2022 - 37%," the organization emphasized.

Tags: #business

MORE ABOUT

19:46 10.04.2025
Geographical equalization of cost of insurance against military risks in Ukraine is unlikely – European Commission

Geographical equalization of cost of insurance against military risks in Ukraine is unlikely – European Commission

14:16 10.04.2025
Shmyhal: Ukraine not buffer or a gray zone, we are new opportunity for Europe to rediscover its identity

Shmyhal: Ukraine not buffer or a gray zone, we are new opportunity for Europe to rediscover its identity

20:22 31.03.2025
EBA calls for faster development of digital solutions for correct display of data on military conscripts in Diia

EBA calls for faster development of digital solutions for correct display of data on military conscripts in Diia

19:57 12.03.2025
Third group of REDpreneurUA program launched: support and development of existing business in Ukraine – URCS

Third group of REDpreneurUA program launched: support and development of existing business in Ukraine – URCS

18:01 04.02.2025
Swedish govt improves conditions for participation of Swedish companies in Ukraine’s recovery

Swedish govt improves conditions for participation of Swedish companies in Ukraine’s recovery

10:00 09.01.2025
FortuneGuard, McGill and Partners, and ARX Launch War Risk Insurance Facility with $50 Million Limits in Ukraine

FortuneGuard, McGill and Partners, and ARX Launch War Risk Insurance Facility with $50 Million Limits in Ukraine

12:52 28.12.2024
Business confidence strengthens Ukraine's negotiating position – Zelenskyy at meeting with 27 entrepreneurs

Business confidence strengthens Ukraine's negotiating position – Zelenskyy at meeting with 27 entrepreneurs

20:25 26.12.2024
Zelenskyy announces meeting with business on Friday

Zelenskyy announces meeting with business on Friday

20:08 26.12.2024
Zelenskyy announces meeting with business on Friday

Zelenskyy announces meeting with business on Friday

19:57 24.12.2024
Govt automatically extends validity of current mobilization reservations for month due to suspension of state registers

Govt automatically extends validity of current mobilization reservations for month due to suspension of state registers

HOT NEWS

Reps of Ukraine, USA, UK and France will hold talks in London on Wed – Zelenskyy

Enemy continues to conduct active assault operations in Pokrovsk direction – AFU General Staff

Defense Forces, with their actions, once again thwart enemy's offensive in Sumy direction – Syrsky

On Easter, 32% fewer clashes on front than on Saturday

Defense forces shoot down 42 enemy drones out of 96 at night, another 47 lost in location

LATEST

IT coalition transfers equipment worth almost EUR 2 mln to Ukraine - Ukrainian Defense Ministry

US meeting with Ukraine and European allies in London to be continuation of meeting in Paris – media

ARMA announces second competition for management of Gulliver shopping mall in Kyiv

Trump: We had very good meetings on Ukraine and Iran

Reps of Ukraine, USA, UK and France will hold talks in London on Wed – Zelenskyy

Suspilne and Polish Radio sign cooperation agreement for five years

BGV Development opens new shopping center in Zhytomyr

Suspilne and Polish Radio sign cooperation agreement for five years

Enemy continues to conduct active assault operations in Pokrovsk direction – AFU General Staff

Defense Forces, with their actions, once again thwart enemy's offensive in Sumy direction – Syrsky

AD
AD