Facts

10:05 23.02.2022

If Russian aggression not stopped today, tomorrow Moscow to use troops in any region of world - MFA

2 min read
If Russian aggression not stopped today, tomorrow Moscow to use troops in any region of world - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the international community to urgently and harshly react to the decision of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation on the use of the Russian Armed Forces abroad.

"Moscow's recognition and support of the so-called "L/DPR" in violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are internationally illegal and are regarded by Ukraine as an act of armed aggression," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Wednesday.

International law prohibits aggression, the Foreign Ministry recalled, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine are provided and guaranteed by the fundamental norms and principles of international law and a number of fundamental international instruments, including the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe of 1975, Memorandum on security guarantees in connection with Ukraine's accession to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons of 1994, Russia's numerous obligations under bilateral agreements between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

"Ukraine calls on the international community to take urgent and tough measures against the aggressor. The lack of decisive action on the part of the international community only unties the hands of the Kremlin. If we fail to stop Russian aggression in Ukraine today, tomorrow the military power of the Russian Federation will be used in any region of the world," the statement says.

As reported, on February 22, the Federation Council of the Russian Federation agreed to the use of the Russian Armed Forces outside the territory of the Russian Federation in connection with the situation in Donbas. As chairman of the upper house of the Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko said, giving consent to the deployment of the Russian armed forces to the Donbas, the Federation Council proceeds from the fact that these will be "peacekeeping forces aimed at maintaining peace and stability on earth in the DPR and LPR."

Tags: #russian #aggression #mfa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:25 22.02.2022
Russia creates legal basis for further aggression against Ukraine – Zelensky

Russia creates legal basis for further aggression against Ukraine – Zelensky

12:35 21.02.2022
There are 9,000 Russian military personnel in Belarus, which is not enough to attack Kyiv – Reznikov

There are 9,000 Russian military personnel in Belarus, which is not enough to attack Kyiv – Reznikov

16:20 18.02.2022
Blinken: shelling of Ukraine in last 48 hours is part of Russian scenario, aimed at creating false provocations to start aggression

Blinken: shelling of Ukraine in last 48 hours is part of Russian scenario, aimed at creating false provocations to start aggression

19:42 16.02.2022
Ukrainian FM, OSCE Chair-in-Office agree to make every effort for SMM full functioning

Ukrainian FM, OSCE Chair-in-Office agree to make every effort for SMM full functioning

10:50 14.02.2022
Prystaiko's words that Ukraine allegedly ready to consider abandoning NATO membership in order to avoid war with Russia taken out of context - MFA

Prystaiko's words that Ukraine allegedly ready to consider abandoning NATO membership in order to avoid war with Russia taken out of context - MFA

12:51 10.02.2022
Ukraine's MFA protests over Russia's decision to block part of Black, Azov Seas, Kerch Strait waters

Ukraine's MFA protests over Russia's decision to block part of Black, Azov Seas, Kerch Strait waters

18:07 02.02.2022
Kuleba: No reliable dates for possible start of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Kuleba: No reliable dates for possible start of Russian aggression against Ukraine

12:01 28.01.2022
Ukraine's MFA reacts to decision of Crimean museums regarding Scythian gold

Ukraine's MFA reacts to decision of Crimean museums regarding Scythian gold

10:54 18.01.2022
Ukrainian MFA receives no information from Russia on Russian diplomats' evacuation from Ukraine – spokesperson

Ukrainian MFA receives no information from Russia on Russian diplomats' evacuation from Ukraine – spokesperson

15:05 10.01.2022
Ukrainian MFA condemns violence in Kazakhstan, calls on parties to take measures to de-escalate situation

Ukrainian MFA condemns violence in Kazakhstan, calls on parties to take measures to de-escalate situation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NATO condemns Moscow's decision to recognize self-proclaimed 'L/DPR', further invasion of Ukraine – Stoltenberg

Kuleba: I submit proposal to President to break off diplomatic relations with Russia

EU calls on Russia to abandon decision to recognize so-called 'LPR/DPR' - Borrell's statement

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg: Donetsk, Luhansk are part of Ukraine; Russia undermines Ukraine's territorial integrity

Nord Stream 2 certification process stopped – Scholz

LATEST

Putin's statements prove that his plan all this time was invasion of Ukraine – Blinken

Decision of Russia's Federation Council to allow troops to enter Ukraine shows who wants peace, and who wants land redistribution – Zelensky

USA to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine – Biden

NATO condemns Moscow's decision to recognize self-proclaimed 'L/DPR', further invasion of Ukraine – Stoltenberg

Kuleba: I submit proposal to President to break off diplomatic relations with Russia

EU calls on Russia to abandon decision to recognize so-called 'LPR/DPR' - Borrell's statement

Russian decision on recognition of so-called 'DPR', 'LPR' is violation of Minsk agreements, political unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Canada prepares to impose economic sanctions for Russia's recognition of so-called 'L/DNR' - Foreign Minister

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg: Donetsk, Luhansk are part of Ukraine; Russia undermines Ukraine's territorial integrity

Nord Stream 2 certification process stopped – Scholz

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD