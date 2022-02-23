If Russian aggression not stopped today, tomorrow Moscow to use troops in any region of world - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the international community to urgently and harshly react to the decision of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation on the use of the Russian Armed Forces abroad.

"Moscow's recognition and support of the so-called "L/DPR" in violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are internationally illegal and are regarded by Ukraine as an act of armed aggression," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Wednesday.

International law prohibits aggression, the Foreign Ministry recalled, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine are provided and guaranteed by the fundamental norms and principles of international law and a number of fundamental international instruments, including the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe of 1975, Memorandum on security guarantees in connection with Ukraine's accession to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons of 1994, Russia's numerous obligations under bilateral agreements between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

"Ukraine calls on the international community to take urgent and tough measures against the aggressor. The lack of decisive action on the part of the international community only unties the hands of the Kremlin. If we fail to stop Russian aggression in Ukraine today, tomorrow the military power of the Russian Federation will be used in any region of the world," the statement says.

As reported, on February 22, the Federation Council of the Russian Federation agreed to the use of the Russian Armed Forces outside the territory of the Russian Federation in connection with the situation in Donbas. As chairman of the upper house of the Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko said, giving consent to the deployment of the Russian armed forces to the Donbas, the Federation Council proceeds from the fact that these will be "peacekeeping forces aimed at maintaining peace and stability on earth in the DPR and LPR."