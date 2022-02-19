Ukraine demands honest answers about EU and NATO membership prospects – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, said that Ukraine demands honest answers about the prospects for membership in the European Union and NATO.

"Eight years ago, Ukrainians made their choice, many gave their lives for it. Is it really possible that eight years after that, Ukraine should constantly call for recognition of the European prospect? Since 2014, the Russian Federation has been convincing that we have chosen the wrong path, and that no one is waiting for us in Europe. Shouldn't Europe constantly say and justify with actions that this is not true? Is it not the EU that should say today: our citizens have a positive attitude towards Ukraine's entry into the union? Why do we avoid this question? Doesn't Ukraine deserve direct, honest answers?" Zelensky said.

According to him, in order to "really help Ukraine, Western countries do not need to constantly talk only about the dates of a possible invasion."

"We will defend our land on February 16, March 1, and December 31. We need other dates much more. And everyone understands perfectly well which ones," he stressed.

"This also applies to NATO. We are told the door is open. But for now, no outsiders are allowed in. If not all members of the Alliance want to see us or all members of the Alliance do not want to see us, tell us honestly. An open door is good, but we need open answers, not questions that have not been closed for years. Isn't the right to the truth included in our enhanced opportunities?" Zelensky added.