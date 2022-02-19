Facts

15:08 19.02.2022

Ukraine's Intelligence Agency urges residents of Donetsk not to leave their homes, not use transport due to threat of terrorist attacks

The Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced a high threat of terrorist attacks in Donetsk and urged residents not to leave their homes and not use public transport.

"The communications service of the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is authorized to declare that Ukraine's military intelligence has information about the mining of a number of social infrastructure facilities in Donetsk by Russian special services in order to further set them off," the agency said on Facebook on Friday evening.

It is also reported that such measures are aimed at destabilizing the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of the Ukrainian state and creating grounds for accusing Ukraine of terrorist attacks.

The communications service of the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine urges Donetsk residents not to leave their homes and not use public transport, the agency stressed.

Tags: #ukraine #donetsk #defense_ministry
