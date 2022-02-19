Ukraine does not intend to advance into occupied territories by force, seeks peace – Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said that Ukraine did not intend to advance into the occupied territories by force, and sought peace, the press service of the President of Ukraine reported.

"What is happening now in Donbas is an attempt by Russia to provoke our Armed Forces to take certain action, but Ukraine wants peace and does not intend to move to the occupied territories by force," the report said.

At the same time, Danilov said that Ukraine was ready to negotiate with the Russian Federation with a view to de-escalation, but not with the formations (the so-called "LPR/DPR") it supports in the occupied territories. After all, "negotiating with people who do not decide anything is a waste of time," the NSDC Secretary said.

"We cannot negotiate with people who do not make any independent decisions – all decisions are made only in Moscow. You know that Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that he is ready to meet with Putin at any time in order to hold these talks. Today, unfortunately, they refuse to negotiate," he said.

Danilov also said Ukraine stood for the implementation of the Minsk Agreements according to the defined logic, and not in the way Russia wanted.