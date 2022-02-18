NSDC Secretary, ministers, MPs of Ukraine to go to contact line on Saturday

Representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, MPs, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council on behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, February 19, will visit the contatc line and settlements affected by shelling, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said.

"The president of Ukraine has made a decision: representatives of the Verkhovna Rada will go to the front line tomorrow, some of the ministers are leaving, I will also go to the front on behalf of the president tomorrow. And tomorrow we will be at the front in those cities that have suffered directly, where our infrastructure has suffered," he said at a briefing on the situation in Donbas at the Office of the President of Ukraine.