Facts

18:09 17.02.2022

Deployment of Russian forces inside country, including near Ukraine borders, does not affect U.S. interests; no Russian forces in Ukrainian territory - document

2 min read
Deployment of Russian forces inside country, including near Ukraine borders, does not affect U.S. interests; no Russian forces in Ukrainian territory - document

The deployment of armed forces inside Russian territory, including close to the border with Ukraine, does not affect the fundamental interests of the United States, Moscow said in reaction to the U.S. answer to Russian proposals on security guarantees, as translated by Interfax from Russian text.

"We understand that any deployment of Russian armed forces in our own territory does not and could not concern the fundamental interests of the U.S.," a document circulated on Thursday and translated by Interfax from Russian says.

"We would like to reiterate that none of our forces are in Ukraine," the Russian document said.

"Meanwhile, the U.S. and its allies moved their military infrastructure eastward, deploying contingents in the territories of new [NATO] members. They circumvented the limitations of the Treaty on Conventional Forces in Europe and interpreted quite loosely the provisions of the NATO-Russia Founding Act on the renunciation of 'additional permanent stationing of substantial combat forces,'" it said.

"The situation that has evolved as a result of these actions is unacceptable. We insist on withdrawal of all U.S. armed forces and weapons deployed in Central and Eastern Europe, southeastern Europe and the Baltic States. We are convinced that national [defense] capacities in these areas are quite sufficient. We are ready to discuss this subject on the basis of Articles 4 and 5 of the Russian version of the draft agreement," the Russian document said.

Tags: #russia #usa #document
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:47 16.02.2022
We cannot talk about withdrawal of Russian troops yet – Zelensky

We cannot talk about withdrawal of Russian troops yet – Zelensky

20:38 15.02.2022
Borrell, on behalf of EU, condemns State Duma's appeal to Putin to recognize so-called 'LPR/DPR'

Borrell, on behalf of EU, condemns State Duma's appeal to Putin to recognize so-called 'LPR/DPR'

20:27 15.02.2022
Scholz voices concern over concentration of Russian troops near Ukrainian borders

Scholz voices concern over concentration of Russian troops near Ukrainian borders

20:06 15.02.2022
Biden to make statement on security situation in Ukraine – CNN

Biden to make statement on security situation in Ukraine – CNN

19:56 15.02.2022
Kuleba: We hope Italy will convey to Russia inadmissibility of aggression against Ukraine

Kuleba: We hope Italy will convey to Russia inadmissibility of aggression against Ukraine

19:19 15.02.2022
If Russia recognizes so-called 'L/DPR', world community has absolute leverage for introduction of toughest sanctions against Russia - MP Sobolev

If Russia recognizes so-called 'L/DPR', world community has absolute leverage for introduction of toughest sanctions against Russia - MP Sobolev

12:45 15.02.2022
Duma votes for instant submission of call for self-proclaimed Donbas republics' recognition to Russian president

Duma votes for instant submission of call for self-proclaimed Donbas republics' recognition to Russian president

10:54 15.02.2022
Units of Russian Western, Southern Military Districts heading back to base after exercise

Units of Russian Western, Southern Military Districts heading back to base after exercise

09:41 15.02.2022
USA offers Ukraine $1 bln loan guarantee

USA offers Ukraine $1 bln loan guarantee

15:52 14.02.2022
USA to provide macro-financial aid to Ukraine – Kuleba

USA to provide macro-financial aid to Ukraine – Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Britain to boost assistance for Ukraine to GBP 100 mln – FM

Kuleba announces launch of new format of Kyiv-London-Warsaw cooperation

Zelensky calls shelling in Stanytsia Luhanska provocation, stresses importance of diplomats, OSCE staying in Ukraine

Number of attacks in Donbas up to 34, two servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

NATO sees no signs of withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – Stoltenberg

LATEST

Britain to boost assistance for Ukraine to GBP 100 mln – FM

Kuleba announces launch of new format of Kyiv-London-Warsaw cooperation

JFO HQ records 42 attacks on contact line in Donbas at 15.00

Zelensky calls shelling in Stanytsia Luhanska provocation, stresses importance of diplomats, OSCE staying in Ukraine

Number of attacks in Donbas up to 34, two servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

NATO sees no signs of withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – Stoltenberg

Peskov on Kyiv's calls for summit meeting: Why?

Zelensky: Not only Russia, but also some members of Alliance oppose Ukraine's accession to NATO

Rada may vote next week for possibility of online voting for MPs sick with COVID-19 - Servant of People

Verkhovna Rada accepts resignation of SPF head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD