Borrell, on behalf of EU, condemns State Duma's appeal to Putin to recognize so-called 'LPR/DPR'

The EU does not accept the decision of the State Duma of the Russian Federation to send an appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the recognition of the self-proclaimed republics of Donbas as independent states, head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell has said.

"The EU strongly condemns the Russian State Duma's decision to submit a call to President Putin to recognise the non-government controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine as independent entities. This recognition would be a clear violation of the Minsk agreements," Borrell said on Twitter Tuesday.

At the same time, Borrell recalled the continued support of the EU for the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. He called on the Russian Federation to fulfill its obligations and work to resolve the crisis around Ukraine in the Normandy format and in the Trilateral Contact Group.