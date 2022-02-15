TCG to discuss Donbas status bill - Scholz

The Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas will discuss draft legislation regarding a special status for the region, a constitutional reform in Ukraine, and the Steinmeier formula, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"It is so important that everyone make their contribution. One is to submit legislation necessary for discussing how to resolve the three big problems I have mentioned, relating to the special status, the elections, the Steinmeier formula, and of course constitutional issues. All this will be presented in the trilateral format, between Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE, and discussed with other parties involved. That's what we agreed," Scholz told a press conference after talks with the president of Russia in Moscow on Tuesday.

Everyone should support and not delay this process, he said.