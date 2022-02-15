If Russia recognizes so-called 'L/DPR', world community has absolute leverage for introduction of toughest sanctions against Russia - MP Sobolev

If President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin signs a decree on official recognition of the so-called "LPR" and "DPR", the world community will have every reason to impose the toughest sanctions against Russia, deputy head of the Batkivschyna faction Serhiy Sobolev said.

"The position of the Batkivschyna faction is unchanged: what the State Duma allowed itself today, and we understand that this is actually Putin, namely, to try to play with the key principle that kept that shaky balance both in Europe and in the world, that is, the non-recognition of the so-called 'LPR' and 'DPR', is violated, which means several important points. First and foremost: if Putin signs the corresponding decree, this will mean the withdrawal of the Russian Federation from any even hints of the so-called 'Minsk agreements'. I think that after that, both the European and the world community have all the absolute trump cards in their hands to impose the toughest sanctions against the Russian Federation," he said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday.

Secondly, according to Sobolev, the very fact of the State Duma voting on the recognition of the so-called "LPR" and "DPR", especially in the original edition of the Communist Party, confirms that "Putin himself remains the same old communist, who did not understand anything, how much the world changed after the collapse of the Soviet Union, after the collapse of the Warsaw Pact, and this should also be a good sign for other countries with whom they deal."

In addition, the deputy head of the Batkivschyna faction recalled that today the German chancellor is visiting Moscow, who "most supported the so-called political agreements, and not the security package, which should be a priority."

"It seems to me that this is such an open wiping of the feet... In conditions when the German Chancellor is speaking, and the State Duma is challenging the whole world and Germany against this background, it seems to me that it was hard to imagine a bigger slap in the face. And therefore, the reaction of official Germany is very important now, and not only the Chancellor, but all the key parties in the German parliament, except for the pro-Russian one," he said.

Sobolev is also convinced that the military tension that Putin provokes is an attempt to provoke an inadequate reaction from Ukraine, which will give rise to further resort to direct military action on the part of the Russian Federation.

"The Ukrainian parliament has already adopted its statement on the State Duma's vote. Now we are waiting for the president's statement, in which there should be clear positions, but it is important in no case to be provoked even to the smallest actions that will be interpreted by the Russian side as an attempt take away these territories in a military way. I think Putin also counted on this, and perhaps this was also the key thing that he wanted to use to justify aggression," Sobolev said.

As reported, on February 15, the State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted a resolution on the immediate sending to the President of the Russian Federation of the Duma's appeal on the need to recognize the so-called "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR)".