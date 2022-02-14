Adoption of resolutions on recognition of occupation structures in Donbas by Russian Duma means Russia's rejection of Minsk agreements - Podoliak

The adoption of resolutions in the State Duma of the Russian Federation on any format for recognizing the occupation structures can only mean Russia's explicit rejection of the Minsk documents, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

He recalled the steps taken earlier - "compulsory passportization in the occupied territories, and the strengthening of the ruble zone, and the actual connection of the occupation structures to the administrative system of Russia." "All this is not only not provided for by Minsk, but contradicts it," adviser to the head of the President’s Office said.

At the same time, Podoliak said that "all participants in the versatile negotiating efforts on the issue of ending the war in Donbas recognize the Minsk documents as the basic way to achieve peace. The corresponding statements were also repeatedly heard from Russia as the official position of this state."

In his opinion, "the very fact that two draft decisions on the so-called 'DPR' and 'LPR' have appeared in the Russian parliament is indicative. One draft decision is capable of instantly destroying the Minsk process, another draft decision can be assessed as preparing the ground for destruction."

"Perhaps this indicates an imbalance in the internal political processes in Russia. Perhaps the reason is something else. But the actual attitude of the Russian side to the Minsk documents, which is manifested in such projects, allows us to draw the appropriate conclusions," Podoliak said.

The State Duma Council plans to prepare for the plenary session of the chamber on February 15 two draft resolutions on the issue of appealing to the president to recognize the independence of the so-called "self-proclaimed republics of Donbas", an informed source told Interfax on Monday.

The first draft resolution is a document that was previously submitted to the State Duma by MPs from the Communist Party faction, and which provides for the immediate sending of this appeal to the president, immediately after possible approval by the chamber. The second draft resolution, which was proposed by several MPs from the United Russia faction, provides for first sending to the Foreign Ministry and other responsible departments an initiative to appeal to the president with a request to recognize the independence of the "republics."