Facts

19:39 26.06.2024

Kuleba calls on participants of OSCE Annual Conference to resolve Russian crisis for sake of future of Europe

2 min read
Kuleba calls on participants of OSCE Annual Conference to resolve Russian crisis for sake of future of Europe

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba at the OSCE Annual Conference on Wednesday, June 26, appealed to the participants to find a way to get rid of the "Russian yoke" in the OSCE, which undermines the foundations of the organization.

"Russia's presence in the OSCE is nonsense. This country literally undermined the entire post-war security order in Europe and the OSCE as a platform for dialogue. Russian representatives are still here and laugh in our faces. Among the reasons for this behavior are imperial arrogance, disregard for all rules and a sense of impunity. What to do with such a country? First of all, it must be isolated. Otherwise, it will continue to block and hinder all significant processes and initiatives," Kuleba said, according to the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

The minister called for depriving Russia of its sense of impunity by ensuring accountability for Russian war crimes. He stressed that resolving the Russian crisis will ensure a peaceful and secure future for all of Europe.

The Foreign Minister also informed the conference participants about the results of the first peace summit in Switzerland, which united 100 countries and international organizations from all continents of the world around the goals of a just and lasting peace for Ukraine as a prerequisite for restoring the full force of the UN Charter.

He expressed gratitude to the current head of the OSCE, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta, Ian Borg, for participating in the Summit and called on the OSCE to be more actively involved in the implementation of the Peace Formula.

"The peace formula is the only realistic path to ending the biggest war in Europe since the end of the Second World War. It is based entirely on the norms, principles and values ​​enshrined in the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act. The formula is non-discriminatory in nature against any country. It is based on respect. And that is why so many countries agree with it," Kuleba said.

Tags: #osce #crisis #russia

MORE ABOUT

11:48 20.06.2024
EU ambassadors agree on 14th package of sanctions against Russia

EU ambassadors agree on 14th package of sanctions against Russia

10:00 20.06.2024
Russia may be invited to negotiations only after its defeat – French expert

Russia may be invited to negotiations only after its defeat – French expert

13:50 18.06.2024
SBU drones hit two oil depots in Rostov region – source

SBU drones hit two oil depots in Rostov region – source

21:02 14.06.2024
Content of Putin's 'peace proposals' is extremely offensive to intl law – Podoliak

Content of Putin's 'peace proposals' is extremely offensive to intl law – Podoliak

20:40 13.06.2024
Canada introduces new sanctions against Russian individuals, legal entities

Canada introduces new sanctions against Russian individuals, legal entities

20:38 13.06.2024
NSDC Secretary on initiative of Brazil and China: Intl law the only basis for just peace

NSDC Secretary on initiative of Brazil and China: Intl law the only basis for just peace

20:19 13.06.2024
Zelenskyy at G7 summit calls for support for plan to use Russian assets

Zelenskyy at G7 summit calls for support for plan to use Russian assets

20:52 11.06.2024
UK Secretary calls for use of Russian assets in favor of Ukraine, cutting off Russian gas supplies to Europe

UK Secretary calls for use of Russian assets in favor of Ukraine, cutting off Russian gas supplies to Europe

20:55 07.06.2024
Zelenskyy discusses protection from Russian shelling with US parliamentarians

Zelenskyy discusses protection from Russian shelling with US parliamentarians

19:53 30.05.2024
Stoltenberg: NATO's large role in coordinating aid, multi-year commitment of financial support will send signal to Moscow that allies won’t abandon Ukraine

Stoltenberg: NATO's large role in coordinating aid, multi-year commitment of financial support will send signal to Moscow that allies won’t abandon Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Power outage schedules on Thursday will also be in valid all day – DTEK

Number of casualties in Derhachi rises to nine – regional administration

Mark Rutte approved for post of NATO Secretary General – alliance’s statement

Zelenskyy, together with Syrsky and Hnatov, arrive in Donetsk region

Zelenskyy: Guyana joins communique of Peace Summit

LATEST

Russian military loot equipment from ZNPP assisted by its fictitious management – National Resistance Center

Guyana joins Peace Summit communiqué; it already supported by 83 states, five organizations

Power outage schedules on Thursday will also be in valid all day – DTEK

Reserve+ app contains info about reservation of 340,000 people liable for military service – Dpty Defense Minister

Environmental damage from destruction of Epicenter in Kharkiv exceeds UAH 860 mln

Number of casualties in Derhachi rises to nine – regional administration

President signs into law bill on use of English language in Ukraine

Every single prisoner released from Russian captivity on May 31 gives account of torture – UN

Ukrainian children know they must fight for life and freedom – First Lady

Since start of full-scale war 13% of cultural institutions in Ukraine cease activities

AD
AD
AD
AD