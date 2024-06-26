Kuleba calls on participants of OSCE Annual Conference to resolve Russian crisis for sake of future of Europe

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba at the OSCE Annual Conference on Wednesday, June 26, appealed to the participants to find a way to get rid of the "Russian yoke" in the OSCE, which undermines the foundations of the organization.

"Russia's presence in the OSCE is nonsense. This country literally undermined the entire post-war security order in Europe and the OSCE as a platform for dialogue. Russian representatives are still here and laugh in our faces. Among the reasons for this behavior are imperial arrogance, disregard for all rules and a sense of impunity. What to do with such a country? First of all, it must be isolated. Otherwise, it will continue to block and hinder all significant processes and initiatives," Kuleba said, according to the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

The minister called for depriving Russia of its sense of impunity by ensuring accountability for Russian war crimes. He stressed that resolving the Russian crisis will ensure a peaceful and secure future for all of Europe.

The Foreign Minister also informed the conference participants about the results of the first peace summit in Switzerland, which united 100 countries and international organizations from all continents of the world around the goals of a just and lasting peace for Ukraine as a prerequisite for restoring the full force of the UN Charter.

He expressed gratitude to the current head of the OSCE, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta, Ian Borg, for participating in the Summit and called on the OSCE to be more actively involved in the implementation of the Peace Formula.

"The peace formula is the only realistic path to ending the biggest war in Europe since the end of the Second World War. It is based entirely on the norms, principles and values ​​enshrined in the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act. The formula is non-discriminatory in nature against any country. It is based on respect. And that is why so many countries agree with it," Kuleba said.