Facts

11:43 11.02.2022

Ukraine sees 41,229 new COVID-19 cases, 20,850 recoveries, 236 deaths in past 24 hours

1 min read
Ukraine sees 41,229 new COVID-19 cases, 20,850 recoveries, 236 deaths in past 24 hours

As of Friday morning, 41,229 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection were recorded in Ukraine, 20,850 people recovered, and 236 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reports.

"During the day on February 10, some 41,229 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine [including 3,369 children, and 1,247 healthcare workers]; 72,255 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. The first dose was received by 20,826 people, the second dose – 30,641 people, 469 people received an additional dose, and 20,319 people received a booster dose. Also, over the past day, 3,936 people were hospitalized, 236 people died, and 20,850 people recovered," the ministry said on the Telegram channel.

A day earlier, on February 10, some 41,694 new cases of the disease were detected, on February 9, some 38,257 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease were detected, and on February 8, some 34,353 new cases of the disease were recorded.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine: 4.463 million people fell ill, 3.751 million people recovered and 102,403 people died.

Tags: #ukraine #covid19
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:21 10.02.2022
Maliuska: There will be no public notaries someday

Maliuska: There will be no public notaries someday

17:00 10.02.2022
Reznikov expects ban on Russian ships from entering world ports in response to blockade of Ukrainian ports

Reznikov expects ban on Russian ships from entering world ports in response to blockade of Ukrainian ports

15:47 10.02.2022
Level of shadow economy in Ukraine down to 31% of GDP in nine months of 2021

Level of shadow economy in Ukraine down to 31% of GDP in nine months of 2021

12:53 10.02.2022
IMF, EIB, G7 emphasize need to strengthen anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine, improve corporate governance

IMF, EIB, G7 emphasize need to strengthen anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine, improve corporate governance

10:54 10.02.2022
Ukraine sees 41,694 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees 41,694 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

10:29 10.02.2022
Energy Community welcomes Ukraine's progress in expanding gas flows from Hungary, Slovakia

Energy Community welcomes Ukraine's progress in expanding gas flows from Hungary, Slovakia

20:56 09.02.2022
Kuleba: New security rules in Europe not to be developed without Ukraine

Kuleba: New security rules in Europe not to be developed without Ukraine

19:50 09.02.2022
Kuleba: There are enough grounds to sanction Russia for issuing Russian passports to Ukrainians in occupied Donbas

Kuleba: There are enough grounds to sanction Russia for issuing Russian passports to Ukrainians in occupied Donbas

11:46 09.02.2022
Situation around Ukraine in focus of US administration – Blinken

Situation around Ukraine in focus of US administration – Blinken

09:41 09.02.2022
Ukraine registers 38,257 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 38,257 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zaluzhny on attracting Ukrainians to serve in Territorial Defense Forces' reserve: we interested in 1.5-2 mln citizens

Professionals should deal with national resistance, territorial defense – Zelensky

USA urges its citizens to leave Ukraine ASAP: military action may commence at any time

Biden calls on US citizens to leave Ukraine

Reznikov expects ban on Russian ships from entering world ports in response to blockade of Ukrainian ports

LATEST

Zaluzhny on attracting Ukrainians to serve in Territorial Defense Forces' reserve: we interested in 1.5-2 mln citizens

Professionals should deal with national resistance, territorial defense – Zelensky

Estonia allocates over EUR 300,000 for humanitarian aid to residents of eastern Ukraine

Appeal Court considering appeals against Poroshenko's measure of restraint in 'coal case'

Yermak hopes for substantive visit of Chancellor Scholz to Kyiv on Feb 14

USA urges its citizens to leave Ukraine ASAP: military action may commence at any time

During talks of Normandy leaders' advisers, joint document not agreed – Yermak

Biden calls on US citizens to leave Ukraine

Stefanchuk: Ukraine to never give up its European prospects

Ship movement to Ukraine's Azov, Black Sea ports to be impossible or limited due to Russian drills – USPA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD