Ukraine sees 41,229 new COVID-19 cases, 20,850 recoveries, 236 deaths in past 24 hours

As of Friday morning, 41,229 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection were recorded in Ukraine, 20,850 people recovered, and 236 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reports.

"During the day on February 10, some 41,229 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine [including 3,369 children, and 1,247 healthcare workers]; 72,255 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. The first dose was received by 20,826 people, the second dose – 30,641 people, 469 people received an additional dose, and 20,319 people received a booster dose. Also, over the past day, 3,936 people were hospitalized, 236 people died, and 20,850 people recovered," the ministry said on the Telegram channel.

A day earlier, on February 10, some 41,694 new cases of the disease were detected, on February 9, some 38,257 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease were detected, and on February 8, some 34,353 new cases of the disease were recorded.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine: 4.463 million people fell ill, 3.751 million people recovered and 102,403 people died.