20:47 10.02.2022

Stefanchuk: Ukraine to never give up its European prospects

Stefanchuk: Ukraine to never give up its European prospects

Ukraine will never give up its European prospects, this is the path that the country will definitely follow, and Lithuania is an important strategic partner for Ukraine on this path, Kyiv knows and feels it, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

According to him, only in the last two years, the level of parliamentary implementation of the Copenhagen criteria in terms of law adoption has grown to 68%.

"And we will certainly continue to follow this path, because we realize that during this period a 'window of opportunity' opens for us. We will try to do everything to complete our 'homework' on reforms and communicate with colleagues who are part of the European Community to pave this path together," Stefanchuk is quoted as saying during a meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė.

Stefanchuk called the visit of the head of the Lithuanian government "an extremely important and timely act of solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," and also thanked the Lithuanian Parliament for the resolution in support of Ukraine, noting that "the voice of Lithuania is very well heard throughout the world."

"The voice of Lithuania is very important, it is well heard and listened to, first of all, when it comes to restoring Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial within its internationally recognized borders," Stefanchuk said.

He also thanked Lithuania for the creation of a parliamentary group in support of the Crimea Platform, as well as for the initiative to resume the rehabilitation program for wounded Ukrainian servicemen and readiness to supply Ukraine with Stinger man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems.

"Ukraine and Lithuania have always been and remain very strong friends, because our peoples, our leadership and our countries are friends. Thank you that we have the opportunity in such a difficult period for Ukraine to feel the shoulder of support from the fraternal Lithuanian people," Stefanchuk said.

As reported, on Thursday, February 10, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė arrived on a visit to Ukraine.

14:11 10.02.2022
18:42 01.02.2022
09:52 28.01.2022
20:47 26.01.2022
14:39 25.01.2022
13:39 14.12.2021
11:16 13.12.2021
09:57 09.12.2021
18:52 30.11.2021
14:57 30.11.2021
