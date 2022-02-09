Facts

11:14 09.02.2022

Warsaw approves donation of military equipment to Ukraine

The Polish authorities approved the donation of military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the corresponding document was posted on the website of the Polish government on Tuesday.

The document notes that this measure was taken at the suggestion of the Minister of Defense of Poland.

It is not reported what kind of military equipment Poland intends to transfer to Ukraine. It is only noted that "the decision was made after an analysis and taking into account the need to ensure the current activities of the Polish Armed Forces, as well as maintaining the required level of their reserves."

Earlier it was reported about Poland's intention to start deliveries of military cargo to Ukraine this week, this was announced at the end of last week by the head of the Polish government, Mateusz Morawiecki.

In particular, according to him, Warsaw will send several tens of thousands of shells to Ukraine, as well as mortars and grenade launchers.

Head of the Polish National Security Bureau Paweł Soloch also announced Warsaw's readiness to transfer defensive weapons to Ukraine.

"In close contact with the president, a decision was made to transfer defensive ammunition to the Ukrainian side," Soloch said, adding that this decision is being finalized by the minister of national defense.

He stressed that "we are talking about defensive weapons, not offensive ones."

At the same time, Soloch noted that "today, the topic of supporting Ukraine by the Polish Army isn't on agenda, we provide assistance in the political dimension – bilateral, within the framework of NATO and the EU."

"Military cooperation between Poland and Ukraine primarily covers training missions, in which we assist, for example, with the United States and Canada. We are working out the interoperability of the Ukrainian army with the armed forces of the allied countries [according to NATO]," the head of the Polish National Security Bureau said.

Western countries are concerned about the movement of Russian troops near the border of Ukraine. They believe that Russia may be planning an invasion of the neighboring country and threaten it with sanctions. Russia has repeatedly stated that it does not plan anything of the kind.

