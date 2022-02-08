Zelensky expects meeting of Normandy Four political advisers on Feb 10 in Berlin to bring closer meeting of Normandy Format leaders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky considers holding meetings of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format countries an important step towards organizing a summit of the leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany and Russia.

"The peace process was one of the key issues of our today's talks. We expect that in the near future, in accordance with the agreements reached during the Paris Summit back in December 2019, we will be able to hold the next talks of the leaders of the Normandy Four. An important step along this path is the intensification of dialogue at the level of political advisers. There was a very successful one meeting, we look forward to a second meeting in the coming days. We hope that the meeting on January 26, which was in 2022, and future negotiations already in Berlin will bring us closer to holding the Normandy summit," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday in Kyiv.