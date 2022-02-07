Facts

11:14 07.02.2022

Invasion not only scenario for Russia's actions against Ukraine – Biden adviser

The United States and allies are working on measures taking into account various scenarios for the development of events around Ukraine, since the actions of the Russian Federation against Ukraine could take different forms, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.

"Part of the reason we've been working so intensively over the last few months is not just to prepare for one contingency but to prepare for all contingencies," he said in an interview with NBC.

According to him, Russia's actions towards Ukraine could take many forms, including the possibility of "annexing Ukraine's Donbas region," "hybrid actions," including cyberattacks and political destabilization, or a full-scale invasion.

At the same time, he stressed that the escalation of the situation around Ukraine could occur at any moment, and, according to Washington, the Russian Federation has concentrated military forces capable of "a significant military operation into Ukraine."

Sullivan also recalled the US' willingness to negotiate with the Russian Federation on the deployment of certain missile systems, transparency around military exercises, confidence-building measures and the prevention of accidental incidents.

"But we are not ready to discuss the fundamental principles of security, which include NATO's open door policy for countries that meet the requirements [for joining the alliance]," Sullivan said.

