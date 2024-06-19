Facts

14:39 19.06.2024

F-16s to be deployed in Ukraine – Sullivan

1 min read
The F-16 fighter jets transferred to Ukraine will be based on Ukrainian territory, U.S. President's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview with PBS.

“The plan is to put the F-16s in Ukraine. And the bilateral security agreement that the president and President Zelenskyy signed reinforced this point, that we want to help Ukraine have this capability. It should be a capability based in Ukraine,” Sullivan explained, answering a question about the Ukrainian proposal to deploy fighter jets outside Ukraine.

