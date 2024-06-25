Yermak, Sullivan discuss preparations for NATO Summit in Washington

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, held a telephone conversation with adviser to the President of the United States on national security issues, Jake Sullivan, the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state has reported.

“Andriy Yermak provided an update on the operational situation at the front, noting the intensification of Russian attacks on Ukrainian communities and strikes on energy infrastructure. He specifically reported on the massive shelling of Kharkiv and Pokrovsk, which has resulted in casualties,” the message reads.

The parties discussed the outcomes of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and further implementation of the provisions of the Peace Formula, as well as the meeting of leaders in the framework of the G7 Summit. They noted the importance of signing a bilateral security agreement between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States.

During the conversation, special attention was paid to the preparations for the NATO Summit to be held on July 9-11 in Washington, DC.