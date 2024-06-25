Facts

11:35 25.06.2024

Yermak, Sullivan discuss preparations for NATO Summit in Washington

1 min read
Yermak, Sullivan discuss preparations for NATO Summit in Washington

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, held a telephone conversation with adviser to the President of the United States on national security issues, Jake Sullivan, the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state has reported.

“Andriy Yermak provided an update on the operational situation at the front, noting the intensification of Russian attacks on Ukrainian communities and strikes on energy infrastructure. He specifically reported on the massive shelling of Kharkiv and Pokrovsk, which has resulted in casualties,” the message reads.

The parties discussed the outcomes of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and further implementation of the provisions of the Peace Formula, as well as the meeting of leaders in the framework of the G7 Summit. They noted the importance of signing a bilateral security agreement between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States.

During the conversation, special attention was paid to the preparations for the NATO Summit to be held on July 9-11 in Washington, DC.

Tags: #sullivan #yermak

MORE ABOUT

15:55 25.06.2024
Yermak about ICC arrest warrants for Shoigu, Gerasimov: Everyone will face justice for doing evil

Yermak about ICC arrest warrants for Shoigu, Gerasimov: Everyone will face justice for doing evil

15:20 22.06.2024
Yermak, Brink discuss G7 summit outcomes, permission to attack Russia

Yermak, Brink discuss G7 summit outcomes, permission to attack Russia

14:39 19.06.2024
F-16s to be deployed in Ukraine – Sullivan

F-16s to be deployed in Ukraine – Sullivan

10:44 19.06.2024
Yermak discusses Peace Summit outcomes, development of further contacts with Adviser to President of South Africa on national security

Yermak discusses Peace Summit outcomes, development of further contacts with Adviser to President of South Africa on national security

15:28 17.06.2024
Yermak regrets he can’t discuss last Peace Summit with Oleksandr Martynenko

Yermak regrets he can’t discuss last Peace Summit with Oleksandr Martynenko

16:30 15.06.2024
Yermak: Peace Summit communique to be open, countries to be able to join it, official declare their position

Yermak: Peace Summit communique to be open, countries to be able to join it, official declare their position

16:08 15.06.2024
We are ready for any ideas on establishing peace from countries that respect our sovereignty, territorial integrity – Yermak

We are ready for any ideas on establishing peace from countries that respect our sovereignty, territorial integrity – Yermak

15:26 15.06.2024
Yermak: Number of countries arriving at Peace Summit is already a great success

Yermak: Number of countries arriving at Peace Summit is already a great success

14:57 15.06.2024
Yermak: There won't be any a la Minsk and a la Budapest

Yermak: There won't be any a la Minsk and a la Budapest

14:50 15.06.2024
Putin's statements won't change Peace Summit agenda – Yermak

Putin's statements won't change Peace Summit agenda – Yermak

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Today marks start of our membership in EU

ICC issues arrest warrants on Shoigu, Gerasimov for war crimes – court website

ECHR recognizes exhaustive evidence in ‘Ukraine v. Russia’ case regarding Crimea – Justice Ministry

Ukraine receives first ammunition within framework of Czech initiative – PM

European Council President calls start of negotiations on Ukraine, Moldova's accession to EU ‘historic moment’

LATEST

Zelenskyy discusses with President of German Bundesrat results of Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin

Zelenskyy: Today marks start of our membership in EU

ICC issues arrest warrants on Shoigu, Gerasimov for war crimes – court website

ECHR recognizes exhaustive evidence in ‘Ukraine v. Russia’ case regarding Crimea – Justice Ministry

Ukraine receives first ammunition within framework of Czech initiative – PM

European Council President calls start of negotiations on Ukraine, Moldova's accession to EU ‘historic moment’

Kuleba names three steps to full membership of Ukraine in EU

European Commission President: Congratulations to Moldova and Ukraine on opening accession negotiations

SBI announces suspicion to MP Tischenko

Zelenskyy extends sanctions against Firtash, Fuks, heads of Gazprom, VTB and other Russian businessmen for another 10 years

AD
AD
AD
AD