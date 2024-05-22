Facts

16:34 22.05.2024

Yermak, Sullivan discuss strengthening of Ukraine's air defense, preparations for Peace Summit

1 min read
Yermak, Sullivan discuss strengthening of Ukraine's air defense, preparations for Peace Summit
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone conversation with National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan within the framework of an ongoing dialogue, the press service of the President's Office has said.

"Yermak informed the interlocutor in detail about the situation at the front and emphasized the importance of bolstering our air defense with modern Western systems," it said on Wednesday.

During the conversation, the head of the Presidential Office spoke about Ukraine's preparations for the first Global Peace Summit and the importance of countries from all continents attending. The parties also discussed the NATO Summit in Washington. Special attention was paid to the agreement on security commitments between Ukraine and the United States, which is nearing completion.

Yermak thanked Sullivan, U.S. President Joseph Biden, both chambers and parties of Congress, and all the American people for their support of Ukraine in its fight against full-scale Russian aggression and for the support package that is already effective on the battlefield.

Tags: #sullivan #yermak

