Sybiha outlines key tasks of diplomatic system on the eve of third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has held an online meeting with the heads of foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine regarding the priorities of work on the eve of the third anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sybiha noted the key tasks of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Ukrainian diplomacy: maximizing Ukraine's strength and increasing the price of war for the aggressor in order to bring just peace closer.

"Russia does not give up trying to destroy our state, continues its aggression, and hopes to use election cycles in foreign countries for its own benefit. In these circumstances, the active and effective work of Ukrainian diplomacy to strengthen international support for Ukraine, increase military assistance, increase sanctions pressure and isolate the aggressor is more important than ever," Sybiha stressed.

The minister outlined the priorities of diplomatic work in key capitals and international organizations in the near future. He paid attention to the main regional and international formats of cooperation and international events where Ukraine's voice should be firmly heard. The Foreign Minister separately dwelled on expectations from the development of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States under the new administration.

The minister set the task for Ukrainian diplomats on the eve of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion to use every international platform to maximize the consolidation of support for Ukraine, specific government decisions on the allocation of additional aid packages, and the adoption of important decisions and documents that strengthen Ukraine in resisting Russian aggression.

"We must remember and remind the world every day that the war continues. A brutal war. We are all in a war situation. At the current stage of the war, diplomacy in particular plays an important role in strengthening our soldiers on the battlefield," the minister said.

The Foreign Minister separately instructed the Ukrainian diplomatic corps to step up work with foreign states and international organizations to counter Russia's systematic violation of the laws and customs of war, barbaric torture and executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

One of the important topics was also interaction with Ukrainian communities abroad, simplification of access to consular services, protection and promotion of Ukrainian identity, preservation of Ukrainians' ties with their homeland.

A separate section of the meeting dealt with the intensification of efforts in the field of public diplomacy.