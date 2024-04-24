Facts

20:53 24.04.2024

Yermak thanks Sullivan, team of US presidential administration for their efforts to approve assistance to Ukraine

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, during a telephone conversation with adviser to the President of the United States on National Security Issues, Jake Sullivan, thanked him for "the efforts made by the administration of the President of the United States to reach agreement in Congress as soon as possible and approve the necessary funding for Ukraine," the press service of the President of Ukraine reports.

As reported on the official website of the head of state on Wednesday, the parties communicated on the eve of the vote in the Senate of the U.S. Congress, "which adopted the long-awaited bill on assistance to Ukraine."

Yermak noted the importance of a constant fruitful dialogue with the American side, which, in particular, "has been very intense over the past few months. After all, it was during this period that the fate of the critically important issue of helping Ukraine in the confrontation with Russian aggression was being decided."

The interlocutors also discussed the current situation at the front. Yermak informed about the consequences of the shelling of civilian and critical infrastructure by the Russian Federation. He once again stressed the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense with modern Western systems.

"The head of the President’s Office expressed gratitude to President of the United States, Joseph Biden, his team, both chambers and parties of Congress and the entire American people for their continued support of Ukraine in the struggle for its freedom, independence and territorial integrity," the message reads.

