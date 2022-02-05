Facts

12:58 05.02.2022

German Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine on Feb 7-8

1 min read
German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock will make a second visit to Ukraine on February 7-8 at the invitation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"The ministers will hold talks, the key topics of which will be the coordination of efforts within the Normandy format, the implementation of a comprehensive containment package for Russia, the development of trade relations, the strengthening of energy security, and the intensification of dialogue on Germany's historical responsibility to Ukraine," the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

During the visit, the German Foreign Minister also plans to visit the disengagement line in Donbas.

On February 7, at 17:10, Kuleba and Berbock will hold a joint online press conference.

Earlier it was reported that Berbock would make this trip to Ukraine together with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

And on February 8, French President Emmanuel Macron intends to visit Ukraine. Also, on February 14, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz intends to visit Kyiv.

