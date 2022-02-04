USA starts transfer to Europe of 82nd Airborne Division units

The first two C-17A Globemaster III military transport aircraft with units of the U.S. 82nd Airborne Division from Fort Bragg (North Carolina) arrived at the Wiesbaden airbase in Germany on Friday, according to Western aviation resources.

Another U.S. Air Force C-17A Globemaster III military transport aircraft, after a transatlantic flight, is preparing to land in Wiesbaden in less than an hour.

According to a correspondent of the Task And Purpose military publication, U.S. paratroopers are leaving the Fort Bragg base for temporary deployment in Germany and Poland.

Pentagon Spokeperson John Kirby said on Wednesday that the command of the U.S. armed forces due to the situation around Ukraine is transferring additional forces on a temporary basis to Germany, Poland and Romania.

However, he said "these troops are not going to fight in Ukraine." They will have to provide reliable defense for NATO allies.

In total, about 3,000 U.S. troops will be deployed to Europe or redeployed on its territory as part of measures to strengthen the security of allies, he said.