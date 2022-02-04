Facts

19:21 04.02.2022

Zelensky, German Chancellor to meet on Feb 14 – President's Office

Zelensky, German Chancellor to meet on Feb 14 – President's Office

On Monday, February 14, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will hold talks with Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz, who will arrive in Ukraine on his first official visit.

According to the President's Office of Ukraine, Germany is one of the key partners and allies of Ukraine and plays an important mediating role within the Normandy format.

"The visit of the Federal Chancellor of Germany to our state displays Euro-Atlantic unity and support for Ukraine during security challenges for the whole of Europe," according to the statement.

