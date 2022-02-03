Facts

11:55 03.02.2022

Special security regime at storage sites of military weapons, equipment from partners, strengthened - Reznikov

The special security regime at the places of storage of military weapons and equipment of partners has been strengthened, because these are, among other things, the conditions for Ukraine's cooperation with the U.S. and Great Britain, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"Indeed, a special security regime at the storage sites of military weapons and equipment of partners has been strengthened, because these are, among other things, the conditions for our cooperation with the U.S., Great Britain. Because obtaining weapons of destruction and protection of highly sensitive technologies, such as Javelin or NLAW… there are conditions that they are stored in special places, under control, and our partners have a right to sometimes check whether we really comply with these conditions," Reznikov said on briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

The Minister also announced obtaining by Ukraine of some "interesting things", which will be announced later and which Ukraine has not received before.

“We will definitely keep them in proper conditions, they will not fall into the hands of the enemy. But we will demonstrate them in the near future at exercises at the training ground,” he said.

