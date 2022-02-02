Facts

16:04 02.02.2022

Ukraine receives US request to appoint Brink as US Ambassador to Ukraine

1 min read
Ukraine receives US request to appoint Brink as US Ambassador to Ukraine

Ukraine has received a U.S. request to appoint Bridget Brink as U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, and the Foreign Ministry has already launched the relevant procedure for agreeing on her candidacy, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"I can confirm that Ukraine has received the U.S. request to appoint Mrs. Bridget Brink as U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, and the Foreign Ministry has already launched the relevant procedure for agreeing on her candidacy," Kuleba said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine.

Tags: #bridget_brink
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Biden approves deploying more US forces to Eastern Europe

Netherlands to allocate EUR 400,000 to fight COVID-19 in Donbas

Shuliak announces decision to exclude MP Trukhin from Servant of People party

Ukraine sees 35,014 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Verkhovna Rada sets up TIC to investigate facts that contributed to Russia's occupation of Crimea

LATEST

British FM infected with COVID-19 promises to visit Ukraine, Russia soon

Kuleba: No reliable dates for possible start of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Pentagon puts several thousand more US troops on standby for deployment to Europe – media

Biden approves deploying more US forces to Eastern Europe

Netherlands to allocate EUR 400,000 to fight COVID-19 in Donbas

All weapons sent to Ukraine by Western partners defensive - Zelensky

Rapid cyber-reaction forces may be involved in helping Ukraine

Prosecutor General launches criminal proceedings against MP Trukhin

СOVID-certificate of booster dose available in Diia application

Shuliak announces decision to exclude MP Trukhin from Servant of People party

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD