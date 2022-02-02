Ukraine receives US request to appoint Brink as US Ambassador to Ukraine

Ukraine has received a U.S. request to appoint Bridget Brink as U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, and the Foreign Ministry has already launched the relevant procedure for agreeing on her candidacy, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

