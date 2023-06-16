Facts

18:09 16.06.2023

Missile attacks demonstrate that Russia has not given up in its aim to subjugate Ukraine, willing to go to awful lengths to achieve that goal – U.S. ambassador

1 min read
Missile attacks demonstrate that Russia has not given up in its aim to subjugate Ukraine, willing to go to awful lengths to achieve that goal – U.S. ambassador

Missile attacks against Ukrainian cities and their residents demonstrate that Russia has not given up in its aim to subjugate Ukraine and is willing to go to awful lengths to achieve that goal, Ambassador of the United States Bridget Brink has said.

"Again today, Russia launched ballistic and cruise missiles at Kyiv – a continuation of its daily attacks against people living in Kryvyi Rih, Odesa, and across Ukraine. These missile attacks against cities and their residents demonstrate that Russia has not given up in its aim to subjugate Ukraine and is willing to go to awful lengths to achieve that goal. As was clear from the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the United States and our allies and partners remain laser-focused on meeting Ukraine's urgent needs for air-defense systems," she said on Twitter on Friday.

