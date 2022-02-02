Facts

15:07 02.02.2022

Netherlands to allocate EUR 400,000 to fight COVID-19 in Donbas

The Netherlands will transfer about EUR 400,000 for the implementation of Ukraine Humanitarian Response Plan (OCHA) to overcome the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in eastern Ukraine.

The leaders expressed their interest in advancing bilateral cooperation in healthcare, particularly in order to secure equitable access to affordable COVID-19 vaccines, a joint statement of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, published on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state on Wednesday, says.

The leaders also welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and Philips Medical Systems aimed at improving quality of medical services in Ukraine.

