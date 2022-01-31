Sweden not planning to evacuate diplomats from Kyiv – MFA

Sweden has no intention yet to evacuate its Embassy in Kyiv, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said in a telephone call with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Monday.

Kuleba informed Linde in detail on the security situation near the border and in the Ukrainian territories "temporarily occupied by Russia," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated.

"The Swedish diplomacy chief reaffirmed Sweden's unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, commitment to the 'no decision on Ukraine without Ukraine' principle," the statement said.

Linde expressed active support for a full package deterring Russia. In this context, the pair discussed new EU sanctions against Russia.

Linde also told Kuleba that Sweden currently had no intention of evacuating families and staff of the Swedish embassy in Kyiv, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.