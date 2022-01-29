Facts

15:04 29.01.2022

Ukrainian icebreaker Noosphere sets sail to Antarctica

1 min read
The Ukrainian icebreaker Noosphere departed for the first voyage to Antarctica on Friday, January 28, the press service of the President's Office of Ukraine has reported.

"The last time a ship flying the Ukrainian flag sailed into the Southern Ocean was more than 20 years ago. And today Ukraine is returning to the circle of maritime states of the world," the President's Office said on its telegram channel.

It is noted that Noosphere became the first Ukrainian vessel equipped with a modern dynamic positioning system.

Noosphere is the flagship of the Ukrainian research fleet, which is being created in accordance with the decree of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. It is expected that in 2022, in accordance with this decree, the existing marine research infrastructure will be optimized and reconstructed, and in the near future Ukrainian shipbuilding companies will begin creating new experimental vessels.

As reported, Noosphere, formerly James Clark Ross, was acquired by Ukraine from the UK on August 18, 2021. On August 30, the official transfer of the vessel took place in the port of Frederikshavn (Denmark). On October 5, the icebreaker arrived at the Odesa seaport.

Tags: #antarctica #icebreaker #ukraine
