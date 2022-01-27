Facts

09:34 27.01.2022

As result of shooting at Yuzhmash, four servicemen, one civilian woman killed

1 min read
As result of shooting at Yuzhmash, four servicemen, one civilian woman killed

Among those killed in a shooting on the territory of the Pivdenny Machine-Building Plant (Yuzhmash) in Dnipro are four servicemen and one civilian woman, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine has said.

"The police received a message that a member of the National Guard opened fire with automatic weapons. As a result, four soldiers and one civilian woman died on the spot, five more people were injured," the police said.

As reported, the conscript opened fire on January 27 at 03.40, after which he fled with a weapon. It has been established that the attacker is Artem Riabchuk, a native of Izmail, Odssa region, born in 2001.

