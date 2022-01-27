National Guardsman who shot his colleagues at Yuzhmash is conscript from Izmail, Odesa region

The National Guardsman, who shot his colleagues at state-owned enterprise "Production Association Pivdenny Machine-Building Plant" (Yuzhmash), is a conscript from Izmail, Odesa region, Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko has said.

"The duties of Artem Riabchuk, who shot his colleagues, included guarding the territory of the Yuzhmash plant," he said on his Facebook page on Thursday morning.

Gerashchenko said that Riabchuk grew up without a father.

"First of all, the investigation will face the question - what was the motive for committing such a terrible crime? First of all, the question will be studied whether the serviceman succumbed to psychological pressure in the team. And also how he passed the medical commission, on the conclusions of which he was granted the right to access military weapons," the deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Gerashchenko said that he would face the most severe punishment for the massacre.

"Now the most important thing is to find and detain Artem Riabchuk as soon as possible before he has time to commit new crimes. This is what law enforcement agencies are now focused on," the deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.