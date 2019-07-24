Facts

13:09 24.07.2019

Presidential Office asks Cabinet to file request for dismissal of Klitschko from post of Kyiv State Administration head

1 min read
Presidential Office asks Cabinet to file request for dismissal of Klitschko from post of Kyiv State Administration head

The Office of the President of Ukraine has asked the Cabinet of Ministers to submit a request for the dismissal of head of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitaliy Klitschko, press secretary of the Prime Minister Vasyl Riabchuk said.

"We've received such an appeal, now it is being processed in the prescribed manner," Riabchuk told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Wednesday.

Tags: #presidential_office #cabinet_of_ministers #riabchuk #klitschko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:54 24.07.2019
No one in Klitschko's team receives official documents about his dismissal as Kyiv City Administration head

No one in Klitschko's team receives official documents about his dismissal as Kyiv City Administration head

17:15 24.07.2019
NABU investigating possible embezzlement during construction of 'Klitschko bridge,' quality of work

NABU investigating possible embezzlement during construction of 'Klitschko bridge,' quality of work

12:16 12.07.2019
SBI denies conducting investigative actions in Presidential Office

SBI denies conducting investigative actions in Presidential Office

17:50 05.07.2019
Cabinet supports four draft agreements with EU on EUR 86.9 mln fiscal aid for Ukraine

Cabinet supports four draft agreements with EU on EUR 86.9 mln fiscal aid for Ukraine

15:28 05.07.2019
Cabinet approves results of tenders for PSA on nine hydrocarbon deposits

Cabinet approves results of tenders for PSA on nine hydrocarbon deposits

14:02 05.07.2019
Govt appoints Nefyodov head of customs service

Govt appoints Nefyodov head of customs service

15:54 03.07.2019
Groysman: Cabinet will propose laying at least UAH 75 bln for road works in draft budget for 2020

Groysman: Cabinet will propose laying at least UAH 75 bln for road works in draft budget for 2020

15:08 22.06.2019
Kyiv mayor Klitschko signs memo with French Veolia company

Kyiv mayor Klitschko signs memo with French Veolia company

14:58 19.06.2019
Cabinet approves 50% staff reduction of regional state administrations, district state administrations since 2020

Cabinet approves 50% staff reduction of regional state administrations, district state administrations since 2020

14:37 13.06.2019
Govt additionally sends UAH 1 bln to primary health care institutions

Govt additionally sends UAH 1 bln to primary health care institutions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Denisova claims negotiations with Russia underway on return of Ukrainian POW sailors

No investigative actions against Poroshenko scheduled in SBI - European Solidarity

SBI director hopes Poroshenko will come in for questioning on Thurs, July 25

G7 Ambassadors, EU and NATO ready to support implementation of reform program declared by Zelensky - meeting with Zelensky

Ex-Party of Regions leader Yefremov leaves pretrial detention facility, intends to clear his name

LATEST

Belarusian Election, Civil codes to be translated into Belarusian

Vakarchuk elected Holos Party head to replace Yulia Klymenko

Denisova claims negotiations with Russia underway on return of Ukrainian POW sailors

No investigative actions against Poroshenko scheduled in SBI - European Solidarity

SBI director hopes Poroshenko will come in for questioning on Thurs, July 25

G7 Ambassadors, EU and NATO ready to support implementation of reform program declared by Zelensky - meeting with Zelensky

Ex-Party of Regions leader Yefremov leaves pretrial detention facility, intends to clear his name

Ukraine handed over 64 convicts kept in ORLO for punishment - Justice ministry

Zelensky holds first meeting with G7 ambassadors, discusses energy, countering corruption

UWC Mission notes various disinformation narratives during Ukraine's Parliamentary Election through traditional, social media outside of Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD